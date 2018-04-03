Shahid Afridi Roasted Online For Kashmir Tweet, Gautam Gambhir Hits Back

Shahid Afridi was clobbered in tweets not just within the cricket fraternity but also by others. The definitive last word came from a fellow cricketer, Gautam Gambhir.
Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018
Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What's there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018
The former Pakistan captain was reminded by Twitter users of restive Balochistan and allegations of Pak atrocities in the province.
Your own country is engulfed in human rights, fights terrorism and advocates same for the neighbour. There can't be two sets of the definition. Preach to your own country, what you preach to the neighbour. https://t.co/O07K1xVQMd— Waheed Ur Rehman (@parawahid) April 3, 2018
Dear @SAfridiOfficial Bhaijaan,As a role model/Sports icon r U teaching youth of Pak that TERRORISTS r innocent ?— Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 3, 2018
No wonder Hafiz Saeeds & Ladens r worshiped in Pak
What abt Baluch Genocide ?
https://t.co/3ZUc6LsXJJ
Others told him off in no uncertain terms about his use of the term "Indian Occupied Kashmir". One of these tweets was from Virat Kohli - not the Indian captain but a fake handle.
Just a Correction : it's a "Pakistan Occupying Kashmir" .. KASHMIR WAS, IS AND WILL BE A INTEGRAL PART OF INDIA