Shahid Afridi Roasted Online For Kashmir Tweet, Gautam Gambhir Hits Back

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was reminded by Twitter users of restive Balochistan and allegations of Pak atrocities in the province.

Shahid Afridi Roasted Online For Kashmir Tweet, Gautam Gambhir Hits Back

Shahid Afridi was clobbered in tweets not just within the cricket fraternity but also by others.

New Delhi: 
Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has been lacerated on social media over a tweet on Kashmir, where he alleges there is an "appalling and worrisome situation" and urges UN intervention. This, on a day the US has taken action against a Pakistani outfit controlled by 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who roams freely in Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi was clobbered in tweets not just within the cricket fraternity but also by others. The definitive last word came from a fellow cricketer, Gautam Gambhir. 
The former Pakistan captain was reminded by Twitter users of restive Balochistan and allegations of Pak atrocities in the province.
  
Others told him off in no uncertain terms about his use of the term "Indian Occupied Kashmir". One of these tweets was from Virat Kohli - not the Indian captain but a fake handle.
 

