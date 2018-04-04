Priority With Nation, Says Virat Kohli On Shahid Afridi's Kashmir Rant

Highlights
- Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi had tweeted on Kashmir
- Virat Kohli said he would not support anything opposed to India's benefit
- Afridi's tweet also drew criticism from Gautam Gambhir and Kapil Dev
Shahid Afridi has been skewered on social media since he posted a tweet alleging an "appalling and worrisome situation" in Kashmir and urging UN intervention. The former Pakistani captain was apparently reacting to an anti-terror operation in Kashmir on Monday in which 13 terrorists were killed.
Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?; Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018
Virat Kohli said: "As an Indian obviously you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure."
A far more trenchant retort to the former Pakistani skipper came from cricketer Gautam Gambhir yesterday.
One of the tweets that attacked Shahid Afridi was from a fake Virat Kohli handle.
Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What's there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!; Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018
Just a Correction : it's a "Pakistan Occupying Kashmir" .. KASHMIR WAS, IS AND WILL BE A INTEGRAL PART OF INDIA