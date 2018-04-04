Priority With Nation, Says Virat Kohli On Shahid Afridi's Kashmir Rant

Virat Kohli said that "as an Indian obviously you want to express what is best for your nation"

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? ; Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What's there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! ; Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

Just a Correction : it's a "Pakistan Occupying Kashmir" .. KASHMIR WAS, IS AND WILL BE A INTEGRAL PART OF INDIA