Sachin Tendulkar Visits Bhopal For Social Project, Meets Shivraj Chouhan

Sachin Tendulkar met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter's residence.

Sachin Tendulkar's visit was associated with his organisation's social projects in various parts of Madhya Pradesh.

"Madhya Pradesh warmly welcomes the God of cricket Shri @sachin_rt. It was wonderful meeting the Master blaster today at the residence. We are delighted to have you here amongst us. We wish you all the best in all your future endeavours," Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

While there have been various reports on the social work that Sachin Tendulkar has been doing - before and during the pandemic-- safety restrictions have kept him from physically visiting the projects and beneficiaries.

With the situation around COVID-19 easing, he visited children in the remote village of Sewaniya in Madhya Pradesh.

The children get nutritious meals, and an opportunity at complementary education and sports in the camps known as ''seva kutirs''.

Parivaar, an organisation that Sachin Tendulkar's foundation supports, runs these "seva kutirs" for most vulnerable tribal children.

After the visit, Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted this from his social media account -- "Always a privilege to play for #TeamIndia - on the field or off it. Was satisfying to visit our seva kutirs and free residential school we are building with Parivaar. Our children can make this world better and brighter. We just have to ensure all of them get equal opportunities."