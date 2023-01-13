Sachin Pilot's Solo Campaign Worries Congress Ahead Of Rajasthan Election

Sachin Pilot reportedly plans to go to predominantly Jat areas

Sachin Pilot's plan for rallies across Rajasthan could restart the tussle in the Congress' state unit as it heads into an election now barely 10 months away.

From next week, Sachin Pilot will address the farmers and youth in a series of public meetings.

Reports suggested Mr Pilot decided to launch his solo campaign as a pressure tactic over the unresolved leadership tussle that is still raging despite a successful Bharat Jodo Yatra season in Rajasthan.

But sources close to Mr Pilot have denied the reports of an "ultimatum" and say his move is more an outreach to people, especially youth and farmers to keep the euphoria going after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and not let the energy die out before the assembly elections due at the end of the year.

Observers says it is also Sachin Pilot's political calculation to remain relevant in Rajasthan politics, as state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara busies himself with grassroots organisation work and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself gets going with his last budget.

Mr Pilot's outreach is aimed at "keeping the party relevant and in action in an election year", sources said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister reportedly plans to go to predominantly Jat areas to ensure that the party is not wiped out as in 2003 or 2013.

"The BJP has been campaigning aggressively and we can't be seen as idle," said a leader close to Mr Pilot.

Though sources said Mr Pilot's campaign had Mr Gandhi's approval, they added he had not taken permission from the All India Congress Committee (AICC). "At this level, is it required as a state leader," sources asked.

The Congress is still smarting from the public spat following Mr Gehlot's explosive comments calling his former deputy a "gaddar (traitor)".

"A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister. The High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister... a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party, (he) is a traitor," Mr Gehlot had said on his younger rival.

The Gehlot-Pilot standoff began when both competed for the Chief Minister's job after the Congress's Rajasthan victory in 2018, and peaked when in 2020, Mr Pilot rebelled along with 20 MLAs supporting him, and camped in Delhi for weeks.



The revolt ended after the Gandhis assured Mr Pilot of changes that never quite materialised, with Mr Gehlot refusing to yield any ground. The feud has festered without any resolution since.



Congress' Jairam Ramesh today said the new party president Mallikarjun Kharge is looking for a solution which will benefit the party organisation. "The organisation is supreme. Leaders come and go, but even Rahul ji has said that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to the party," he said.