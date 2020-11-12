Sachin Pilot Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sachin Pilot said he is taking appropriate advice from doctors. (File)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot today said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The Rajasthan leader on Twitter said he is taking appropriate advice from doctors and also asked people who might have come in contact with him to get tested for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon," he wrote.

I have tested positive for Covid 19.



Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested.



Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 12, 2020

Several Congress leaders took to Twitter to wish speedy recovery to Mr Pilot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "Wish you a speedy recovery Sachin Pilot. May you get well soon."

State Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Josh wrote on Twitter: "My best wishes for the speedy recovery of Sachin Pilot from Covid-19."

Rajasthan reported 13 more COVID-19 cases today, taking the death count to 2,032 as 2,176 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,19,327.

According to a health department bulletin, 17,352 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state, and the number of recoveries stands at 1,99,943.