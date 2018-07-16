Sachin Pilot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Skill Development, Jobs

Sachin Pilot accused BJP in Rajasthan for failing to generate even 10% of the jobs promised

Accusing the BJP government in Rajasthan of misleading the youth of the state in the name of creating job opportunities, the Congress has demanded that the Vasundhara Raje government release a white paper on skill development and employment.



"The BJP had in the last Assembly elections promised employment to 15 lakh youths, but it is unfortunate that even 10 per cent of the target could not be achieved," Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said.



He claimed that even though skill development schemes are being publicised across the country, irregularities in several such centre have come to the fore and subsequently those had to be closed.



