Sabarimala Sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti Arrested In Gold Theft Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Kerala High Court to probe the Sabarimala gold robbery case has made the first arrest. Prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti was arrested early Friday following hours of questioning by the SIT team led by SP Bijoy.

According to officials, all formalities connected with the remand report have been completed. Potti will be produced before the Ranni Court by noon tomorrow.

He was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital for a medical examination. Potti will remain in SIT custody until he is presented in court.

A Brief About The Case

Potti's arrest marks the first breakthrough in the theft of gold from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and the kattilappadi (threshold) of the Sreekovil at Sabarimala.

The SIT recorded two separate cases against Potti, who allegedly smuggled gold out of the temple under the guise of a sponsor, the news agency IANS reported.

In the two FIRs (First Information Reports), the SIT has arraigned 10 people, with Potti named in both the FIRs.

The theft is estimated to involve 475 grams of gold, around 56 sovereigns. Investigators found that while only three grams of gold were actually used for plating, Potti misappropriated the rest.

He also reportedly collected money from two individuals in Bengaluru for the same work.

'Gold Robbery Was Planned'

During interrogation, Potti reportedly admitted that the gold robbery was planned and alleged that Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials were aware of the scheme. According to sources, Potti stated that the stolen gold was shared among members of the TDB.

READ: From Temple To Actor's Home: Untold Story Of Sabarimala Gold Door's Journey

Another individual, known to be a middle man named Kalpesh, is also seen as the main link in the conspiracy. The SIT has also not ruled out the role of Smart Creations, the enterprise involved in newly plating the lentils and doorkeepers of the Sabarimala Temple.

Some crucial records of work done by Smart Creations are reportedly missing. Earlier, a Hyderabad resident was indicated to have been involved in the crime. The SIT will be submitting the progress in its investigation in a sealed cover to the high court next week.

Kerala BJP Demands Devaswom Minister Quits

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded the resignation of State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

READ: Sponsor In Sabarimala Gold-Plated Row Also Got Door Panels 3 Months Earlier

"The BJP would ask Centre for a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation or ED (Enforcement Directorate) probe in the matter," Chandrasekhar said while taking part in the BJP Mahila Yuva Morcha protest against the robbery in Thiruvananthapuram.