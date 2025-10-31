Sabarimala Gold Theft Accused Unnikrishnan Potti Sent To Judicial Custody

Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold heist case, has been sent to judicial custody after his police custody ended on Thursday.

Potti told the Ranni First Class Magistrate Court that he suffers from epilepsy and cannot handle jail life, but the prosecutors countered that jail authorities can provide all medical support. The court then ordered his transfer to the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail.

Investigators will formally record his arrest in the second case related to the theft of gold lintels from the temple door on Friday and produce him before the Ranni court on Monday to seek further custody.

The Special Investigation Team will also produce Murari Babu, another accused in the case, in court on Friday. Officers had interrogated Potti and Babu together earlier this week.

The Ranni First Class Magistrate Court had, on Tuesday, remanded Babu to SIT custody for four days. The investigating team sought permission to question him alongside Potti and probe possible financial transactions and conspiracy between them. The SIT also took both accused to Sabarimala for evidence collection, while the gold recovered from Bellary was produced in court.

The gold heist has also turned political as the BJP has alleged that Kerala Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan is also involved.