No Protection To Women Activists To Enter Sabarimala: Top Court

Sabarimala case: Two women approached the Supreme Court seeking protection to enter the temple

The Supreme Court today declined to pass an order on a petition by two women who sought protection to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The top court said it has referred the matter to a larger bench and it won't be appropriate to pass an order now. "The situation at moment is explosive. We don't want any violence," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said.

"This is an age old practice going on for thousands of years. Balance of conveniences requires that order should not be passed in your favour now. The matter is under reference and if it is ultimately decided in your favour, we will protect you," the top court said in response to the petition filed by Rehna Fathima and Bindu Ammani, who asked for protection to go to the temple of the celibate god Lord Ayyappa nestled high up in the Western Ghats.

The Supreme Court in 2018 in a historic judgment allowed women of all ages to enter the temple, which angered some devotees of the celibate God. Last month, the top court while deciding on a petition to review its 2018 order referred the matter to a larger seven-judge bench, though it did not stay the 2018 verdict that had allowed entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple.

The Kerala government now maintains it will not provide security to "activists" who try to enter Sabarimala.