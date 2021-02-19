S Jaishankar Unveils India's BRICS Website

S Jaishankar unveiled the website, "http://www.brics2021.gov.in", at a ceremony at BRICS Secretariat.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday launched India's website for five-nation grouping BRICS.

India assumed chairmanship of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) this year when the bloc is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

BRICS is known as an influential bloc that represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world's population. Its member countries have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

"Under the theme BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation, India's approach is focused on strengthening collaboration through continuity, consolidation and consensus," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the priorities for BRICS during the year include reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism cooperation, technological and digital solutions for sustainable development goals and enhancing people-to-people cooperation.

The dedicated website will maintain an updated and dynamic information repository and will display all relevant information for BRICS, along with documents, press releases and media gallery, and a registration platform for events planned over the year, the MEA said.

