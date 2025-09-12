S Jaishankar Speaks With Polish Counterpart, Reiterates Call To End Ukraine Conflict

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski, reiterating India's stance for an early cessation of hostilities and an enduring solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Spoke to Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland today. He shared his concern about recent developments pertaining to Poland's security. I underlined that India favors an early end to hostilities and a durable solution for the Ukraine conflict," EAM posted on X.

The conversation followed after Poland recently claimed that on the night of September 9, its airspace was breached 19 times by drones manufactured in Russia.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incident with drones entering the country's airspace a "large-scale provocation."

"Most likely, we are witnesses to a large-scale provocation," Tusk said before an emergency government meeting in a statement telecast by Polish public broadcaster TVP Info.

Regarding the incident of a UAV entering Poland's airspace, the Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that it is ready to hold consultations with its Polish counterparts.

"No facilities in Poland were planned to be targetted," the Russian military department said.

They added that the maximum range of the used UAVs, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km.

"However, we are ready to hold consultations with the Polish Defense Ministry on this matter," the Russian Defence Ministry emphasised.

Reaffirming its support for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, India expressed hope that all parties would move ahead constructively towards establishing lasting peace in the region.

"We welcome all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine. We hope that all parties will proceed constructively. India supports an early end to the conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a weekly press briefing in New Delhi last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently reiterated India's position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and New Delhi's support for all efforts in this regard.

Last week, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin, PM Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, welcomed the recent efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

PM Modi said that the entire humanity wants an end to the war and restoration of peace and stability in the region.

"We welcome all the recent efforts in the direction of resolving the conflict. We hope that all the involved parties will proceed further constructively. We will have to figure out ways to end the conflict as soon as possible to restore regional stability and peace. This is the call of the entire humanity," he said.

