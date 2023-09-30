S Jaishankar Speaks In Favour Of Sikh Community Amid 'Extremism' In Canada

S Jaishankar was asked about the concerns of Sikh community amid the 'Khalistan' issue

Emphasising that the Modi government has paid a lot of attention to the issues of the Sikh community, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the extremist elements are just a "small minority" and do not represent the entire community.

He was asked about the concerns of Sikh community amid the 'Khalistan' issue, to which Mr Jaishankar said that the issue doesn't represent the views of the entire community.

Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Friday, S Jaishankar said, "...Everyone is aware of the amount of attention that the Modi government has paid to the issues of the Sikh community in the last 10 years and the suggestions it has made".

"I do not believe that the discussions that are taking place right now are the representative issues of the entire community (Sikhs). Those who talk about terrorism, the separatist people, whose arguments include violence...this is a small minority, and the respective governments should take unbiased actions. We should not take this as a matter of the entire community".

The External Affairs Minister also said that the ongoing problem with Canada has been there for some years because of the "permissiveness" by the government regarding terrorism, extremism and violence in the country.

He said that the ongoing problem with Canada is because of the "permissiveness" regarding terrorism, extremism and violence in the country.

"The fact is that we have had an ongoing problem with Canada and the Canadian government for some years now. And the ongoing problem really revolves around the permissiveness in regard to terrorism, extremism and violence," Mr Jaishankar said.

He added, "This permissiveness is also reflected in the fact that some important extradition requests have not been responded to from their side. In fact, that there are individuals and organizations who are clearly involved with violence and illegal activities in India, who have themselves declared it...I mean it is not a secret".

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government is involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has suspended its visa services in Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing.

Amid strained ties, India issued an advisory for its citizens and those who are travelling to Canada to exercise "utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in the country.



