Russia Begins Production Of S-400 Missiles For India, All To Be Delivered By 2025: Official

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral.

Russia Begins Production Of S-400 Missiles For India, All To Be Delivered By 2025: Official

The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started in Russia

New Delhi:

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said today that all S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025.

"The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral.

The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces.

It is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.
 

Comments
S-400 Air Defence SystemS-400 MissilesIndia Russia S-400 Missiles

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News