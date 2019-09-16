Russia Says Discussing Production Of S-400 Missiles In India: Report

Russia had said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India on time. (Reuters)

Moscow is holding talks with New Delhi on starting the production of S-400 Air Defense Systems in India, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said on Sunday.

"Yes, we are discussing the localization of S-400 production with India as well," Mr Chemezov told the RBK broadcaster, adding that India has already acquired the license for the production of the Su-30 fighter jet and the T-90 tank, Sputnik reported.

"We have developed the BrahMos missiles with India--on their territory and together with their scientists," Mr Chemezov added.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.

India had signed a $5.43 billion-deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400s during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi in October last year, which Washington had indicated may trigger Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov had said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.

