'Rural India Has Declared Itself Open Defecation Free': PM Modi In Gujarat

PM Modi addresses BJP workers at Sabarmati in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said rural India has declared itself open defecation free, as the country celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Today rural India, its villages have declared themselves open-defecation free. They have used self-inspiration, self-will and co-operation to achieve this through the Swachh Bharat Mission," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Indians have shed their hesitation for talking about sanitation and it has become an integral part of their "thought-process".

"In 60 months, we have provided toilets to over 60 crore people by constructing over 11 crore toilets. The world is amazed at our success," PM Modi said.

He said the Swachh Bharat Mission, the centre's flagship sanitation scheme, had created over 75 lakh jobs.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.