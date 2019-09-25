PM Modi Receives International Award For 'Swachh Bharat' Campaign

PM Narendra Modi received the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received the Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for his government's Swachh Bharat programme. Microsoft founder Bill Gates presented the award to PM Modi at a ceremony on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York City.

Started by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Goalkeepers award seeks to "bring together leaders from around the world to accelerate progress for ending poverty and fighting inequality", according to the organisers.

PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission in October 2014 as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. It seeks to improve cleanliness through solid and liquid waste management and making villages open-defecation free.

