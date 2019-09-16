RSS Worker Killed In UP For Allegedly Harassing Woman, 2 Arrested: Police

The accused were arrested from Karwara village on Sunday evening. (Representational)

Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said today.

One of the accused, Kawarpal, confessed that he, his son Monu and his brother Pramod killed Pankaj as he was allegedly harassing his daughter since the past few months, an official said.

Pankaj was found murdered in Karwara village on Saturday.

Kawarpal and his son were arrested from Karwara village on Sunday evening. The weapon used in the killing has also been seized, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

The police said they are searching for the third accused, who is on the run.

