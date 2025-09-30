RSS To Be Part Of Curriculum In Delhi Schools Soon

Students in Delhi government schools will soon study the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) alongside freedom fighters under a new educational initiative called Rashtriya Niti, officials said.

The curriculum was launched at Bharat Mandapam earlier this month, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also unveiled a teachers' manual to guide classroom instruction. According to officials, the syllabus is currently being vetted and is expected to reach schools in hard copy by the end of October or, at the latest, the second week of November.

What Students Will Learn

Officials said the program will include lessons on leaders such as Veer Savarkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A dedicated section titled Unsung Heroes will highlight contributions of figures like Subhas Chandra Bose, Savarkar, and Mookerjee, while also introducing students to voluntary organisations.

The RSS, founded in 1925 by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, will be a key part of the syllabus. Officials added that chapters will cover its origins, ideology, cultural role, and participation in the freedom struggle, as well as their work during natural disasters. The department said the aim is to give students a broader understanding of India's independence movement and the diverse figures who shaped it.

Why RSS Is Part Of The Curriculum

The inclusion comes as the RSS marks its 100th year in 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the milestone in recent weeks. In his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, he described the RSS's century-long journey as "inspiring" and praised its contributions to nation-building, disaster relief, and social service.

During his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Modi referred to the RSS as the world's largest voluntary organisation, emphasising its "nation-first" approach.

Bringing The Curriculum To Classrooms

According to officials, the new syllabus will expand students' perspectives beyond the familiar narratives of Gandhi and Nehru to include leaders like Savarkar, Bose, Patel, and voluntary groups like the RSS. Teachers will be central to delivering these lessons in a balanced and engaging manner.

Officials said that the teacher's manual has already been circulated, and training sessions are being organised to prepare teachers to handle the new content in a balanced and engaging way.