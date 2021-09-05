RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Meet Muslim Intellectuals In Mumbai Tomorrow (FILE)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will meet intellectuals from the Muslim community at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday.

Notably, in July, Mr Bhagwat had addressed an event organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Speaking at that event, the RSS chief had said, "The concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misquoted because there is no difference between them as it has been proven that we are the descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA."

Mr Bhagwat had said there can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims. "There can only be the dominance of Indians," he added.

Meanwhile, the three-day coordination meeting that started on September 3 in Nagpur will conclude today.

Every year, a large-scale coordination meeting of the Sangh is held in September. However, since the last year, the meeting is being held in much low-profile keeping the COVID pandemic in mind.

In this meeting, the general secretaries of Sangh and associated organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Vidya Bharati are present. The strategy for the upcoming assembly elections of five states remained one of the key agendas in the meeting.

