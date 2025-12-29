"Need Of World" Is That India Becomes 'Vishwa Guru': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon Hindus to work towards making the Hindu society and India a 'Vishwa Guru' for the welfare of the world.

Addressing the valedictory function of Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a congregation of international Hindu organisations, he said Hindus and Swayamsevaks have to lead by example and demonstrate how human intellect can be directed towards global welfare.

"... Technology will advance. Social media will grow. AI will come. Everything will come. But, technology's ill effects will not be there. Technology would not become owner of human beings. Human beings would remain the owners of technology," he said.

"Human intellect will move towards using technology for welfare of the world. Not the reverse. How it will happen? We have to live by example. This is before the entire Indian society," the Rahstria Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief added.

Those in the rest of world could not even ensure maximum good of the maximum people, he said.

Bhagwat also said people of Hindu origin have to lead such a life that others learn from them. With such an ideal, Hindus have to establish 'dharma' everywhere, he said.

However, Hindus would lead the world not by deploying its soldiers or by suppressing others using economic power, he said.

Bhagwat stressed the need for India to become a 'vishwa guru', saying it is not merely an ambition of the Hindu society.

"... the world is looking towards us. We have to do the work of becoming 'vishwa guru' once again. Becoming 'vishwa guru' is not our ambition. We, becoming a 'vishwa guru' is the need of the world. But, it cannot be done just like that. Hard work is needed for it. The hard work is going on in many streams. Sangh is one such stream." According to him, Sangh volunteers are engaged in character building activities and working across various fields to bring about social change.

"They are praised everywhere and they get trust of the society." "Why should we do all this? We don't need to prove ourselves. We don't want any certificates also. This is our country. This is our society and this is our dharma. Time has once again come to fulfill the responsibility and for that this society and the country needs to get ready," he said.

He said Hindus for thousands of years, from Mexico to Siberia, without conquering any country and by not changing religion of anyone, elevated others by giving civilisation, maths and ayurveda and others.

The whole world knows that the balance that is lost due to loss of righteousness, leading to rise of extremism and one that has also caused other problems, has to be brought back, he said.

The Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a congregation of international Hindu organisations, began on December 25 at Kanha Shanti Vanam near here.

Members of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Hindu Seva Sangh, VHP and other organisations and their families attended the event. The three-day event was attended by about 2,000 delegates .

It is a forum for the attendees from different countries to meet and exchange their views, a release had said.

The Vishwa Sangh Shibir (VSS) is held every five years. The event was held in 1990 in Bengaluru, followed by Vadodara, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Pune and Indore.

The main theme of VSS 2025 is 'Dharme Sarvam Pratishthitam' (Dharma is the foundation of everything).

The VSS 2025 was organised by Shri Vishwa Niketan, a registered trust based in New Delhi, which is dedicated to promoting Indian culture and heritage among Indians living abroad, including NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

