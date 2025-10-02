'Violent Uprisings Don't Change Anything': Mohan Bhagwat On Gen Z Protests

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Thursday that violent civil protests - such as last month's Gen Z-led agitation in Nepal that overthrew a corrupt government and forced political change, and similar movements in Sri Lanka in July last year and in Bangladesh in 2022 - don't lead to anything.

Bhagwat declared the protests "give foreign powers an opportunity to meddle".

Speaking at the 100th centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhagwat also claimed violent protests lead to anarchy.

"In our neighbouring countries the instability and upheaval... they concern our own region and people, some of whom were part of India in the past. This is why it is a matter of concern, not merely for national security, but because it affects our sense of belonging and connection."

"Neighbourhood unrest is not a good sign... the regime change in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal due to a violent outburst of public anger is a matter of concern for us. Forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active both inside and outside our country," he said.

#WATCH | During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "... When the government stays away from the people and is largely unaware of their problems and policies are not made in their interests, people turn against the… pic.twitter.com/lJU9sagsaQ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

"When the government stays away from the people, is largely unaware of their problems, and policies are not in their interests, the people turn against the government. But using this way to express their unhappiness benefits no one..." he said this morning from the RSS base in Nagpur.

"Change also comes through democratic means. Change does not result from reckless or violent methods; such attempts create turmoil but the situation remains the same."

Bhagwat also said "... no revolution born out of such upheaval has fully achieved its goals" and referred to revolutions in world history. "Check history. No revolution has fulfilled its objective."

"France rose against its king and Napoleon became emperor. So many so-called socialist movements happened but now all these socialist countries are now capitalist..."

The RSS chief said that diversity is India's tradition and that we must embrace our differences.

READ | 'Us' vs 'Them' Mentality Unacceptable: RSS Chief On Differences

"Some differences may lead to discord. Differences must be expressed within the law. Provoking communities is unacceptable. The administration must act fairly, but the youth must also stay alert and intervene if needed. The grammar of anarchy needs to be stopped," he said.

READ | 'Infiltrators Threatening India's Unity In Diversity': PM Modi's Warning

Bhagwat's speech on 'unity in diversity' in India followed that by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday; the Prime Minister said the "threat from infiltrators (is) causing a demographic shift" and that this posed a "risk to social harmony and internal security".

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.