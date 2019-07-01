RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 Top Sangh Leaders Join Twitter

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's official Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat.

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is now on Twitter. The right-wing organisation is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

Mohan Bhagwat's official Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat. Mr Bhagwat, who joined the social media platform in May, hasn't tweeted anything so far. He follows just one account - the official handle of the RSS.

Six other functionaries of the RSS, including Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi, too have joined Twitter.

Ms Bhagwat, 68, known of giving his take on political issues, had recently commented on the political violence in West Bengal and said it is the responsibility of the government to act in the interest of the people and implement law and order through strict action. He had said the people who were killed may belong to a certain party, but calling those who protest against such killings as "outsiders" is wrong.

The RSS had pitched for the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and had asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous government to speed up the process of the temple construction.

Days after the BJP's resounding victory in the national election, Mohan Bhagwat had said, "Ram ka kaam karna hai, Ram ka kaam ho kar hi rahega (Ram's work needs to be done and Ram's work will be done)."

Last September, the RSS invited BJP leaders, a number of Bollywood actors, artists and academicians for a three-day conclave in Delhi, which Mr Bhagwat said was called to make the organisation better understood. In an 80-minute address, he seemed keen to re-mould its image on more than one issue, including addressing the frequent criticism about the lack of women's participation in the RSS.

