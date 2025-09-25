Raj Kundra Transferred 15 Crores To Shilpa Shetty's Firm: New Revelation

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has made a significant revelation in the ongoing investigation into the alleged Rs 60 crore fraud involving businessman Raj Kundra and actress Shilpa Shetty.

According to EOW sources, Raj Kundra transferred approximately Rs 15 crore from the Rs 60 crore to the bank account of a company owned by Shilpa Shetty.

The case pertains to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a now-defunct teleshopping company launched by Shetty, Kundra, and actor Akshay Kumar, and promoted as India's first celebrity-based shopping channel.

Authorities are currently verifying the purpose of the Rs 15 crore transaction. Officials have raised concerns over the high amount, which they say appears excessive for regular advertising services. Shilpa Shetty may soon be summoned for questioning to explain the nature of the payment and why such a large bill was raised by her company. Raj Kundra may also be summoned once again by the end of the week for further questioning, sources confirmed.

The EOW also revealed that key documents related to the case have not been submitted by the appointed Resolution Professionals (RPs), who were previously summoned for questioning.

In another major finding, investigators believe the complainant in the case, Deepak Kothari, a director at Lotus Capital Finance Services, was deliberately denied a 26% shareholding in the company. Sources say this may have been done to avoid mandatory reporting to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Officials also found that some of the Rs 60 crore may have been diverted to accounts belonging to sister companies.

Earlier on September 15, the EOW recorded the statement of Raj Kundra in connection with the cheating case. He was questioned by EOW personnel for more than five hours in connection with the case, an official said. His statement was recorded at an undisclosed location to avoid media glare.

"We recorded Kundra's statement today (Monday) and will summon him probably next week again as lot more witnesses need to be verified before the next round of interrogation," the official had said.