Rs 5 lakh Aid Announced For Families Of Those Killed In Pune Bridge Collapse

Following the collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani River in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday afternoon, the district administration on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the four individuals who lost their lives in the tragedy.

According to Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, the announcement is part of a broader response to the incident, which saw 55 people fall into the river. Of these, 51 were successfully rescued, and 38 are currently receiving treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Dudi provided an update on the situation, noting that an aerial survey was conducted today to finalize the search operation, ensuring no one remains unaccounted for.

"A total of 55 people fell due to the bridge collapse. Out of 55, 51 people were successfully rescued. Treatment for 38 people is still going on in the hospital. The condition of all the persons is stable. Unfortunately, four people died, and their bodies have been identified. There is no report of a missing person now. This afternoon, we conducted an aerial survey at the spot to finalise the search operation," Mr Dudi stated.

Mr Dudi also outlined the formation of a probe team to investigate the collapse, comprising officers from the Irrigation Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Forest Department, and Police. "We have formed a team under the District Collector with officers from the Irrigation Department, PWD, Forest dept, and Police - to probe the incident, bring out the shortcomings, and review the existing SOPs," he said, emphasising the need to identify lapses and strengthen safety protocols.

Additionally, he has requested a structural report on all old bridges in the region to assess their condition and prevent future tragedies.

The District Collector reiterated a public appeal to avoid visiting such locations during the monsoon season, given the heightened risks.

"Again, I appeal to the public to avoid visiting such places during the monsoon season. I have asked for a structural report on all old bridges... Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of each deceased," he added.

Earlier today, a high-level meeting of top administrators of the state was convened, chaired by the State Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, at her office, with the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department Secretary (Roads), Divisional Commissioner of Pune, Pune District Collector, Pune Chief Executive Officer, officials from the Public Works Department, and Pune Superintendent of Police joining virtually.

