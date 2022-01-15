Rs 40-Crore Liquor, Drugs Seized After Model Code Enforced In Punjab

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 14. (File)

Enforcement teams have so far seized liquor, psychotropic substances and unaccounted cash worth Rs 40.31 crore after the model code of conduct came into force in Punjab, a poll official said on Saturday.

The Election Commission had on January 8 announced the poll schedule for the elections in Punjab and four other states, and these recoveries were made till January 14.

The seized liquor is pegged at 2.72 lakh litres worth Rs 81 lakh, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said on Saturday.

Similarly, the enforcement wings have recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 38.93 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted Rs 14 lakh cash, he mentioned.

“Besides this, 2,222 people have been identified as probable sources of trouble. Of these, preventive action had already been initiated against 894 people while the remaining will also dealt with appropriately,” Mr Raju said.

As many as 2,064 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, he added.

The enforcement teams have removed 53,610 advertisements and campaign material from public properties and while 14,911 from private properties.

Mr Raju said till date, 3,23,102 licensed weapons have been deposited and and 20 unlicensed weapons seized.

He also informed that 84.3 per cent personnel to be deployed for election duties have got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 49.9 per cent staff are fully vaccinated.

Voting for the 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

