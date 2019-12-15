Rs 382 Crore Collected For Violation Of Pollution Norms Since 2017: Report

Rs 122.27 crore have been received in compensation in 2019-20 till October 31. (File)

The government has received Rs 381.97 crore in penalty for violations of environmental norms since 2017, according to an official response to an RTI query.

Rs 31.86 crore were received in 2017-18 and Rs 227.94 crore in 2018-19 as penalties, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated in response to the query made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Rs 122.27 crore have been received in compensation in 2019-20 till October 31, the CPCB stated in response to the query made by Noida-based RTI activist Ranjan Tomar.

The CPCB, which works under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is responsible for advising the central government on prevention and control of water and air pollution. It is also responsible for coordinating the activities of the state pollution control boards and resolving disputes among them, besides playing other roles.

Mr Tomar said he had also sought to know from the CPCB the total number of environmental violation registered with it in the last three years but was told that the agency doesn't maintain such data.

"The CPCB had earlier replied to my RTI query that it does not have any data on environmental violations and closed the case. Later, it itself reopened the case and sent me the reply stating only the amount collected," he said.

The CPCB also collects, compiles and publishes technical and statistical data relating to water and air pollution and on measures devised for their effective prevention, control or abatement.