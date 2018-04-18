Rs 31 Crore Cash Seized In Karnataka; Included Congress, JD(S) Handbills The Chief Electoral Officer said the seized articles included Congress and JD(S) handbills, vehicles, sarees, children garments and crackers.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rs 31.55 crore cash, liquor and drugs were among the items seized in Karnataka. (Representational) Bengaluru: Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, a huge amount of cash, liquor, drugs, gold and silver was seized by different agencies. Rs 31.55 crore cash, 1.15 lakh litre liquor worth Rs 4.58 crore, 30.52 kg drugs worth Rs 19.79 lakh, 14.492 kg gold worth Rs 3.59 crore and silver worth Rs 12.67 were seized.



The flying squads and surveillance teams were formed to check Model Code of Conduct violations ahead of elections in the state.



A release from the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Wednesday said the seized articles also included handbills of the Congress and the JD(S), vehicles, sarees, children garments, and crackers. It also revealed that there are 1156 Flying Squads and 1255 Static Surveillance teams have been activated in the state.



"Rs. 8,12,55,860/-, 2 vehicles and other items like 218 Pieces of Children Pants and Shirts worth Rs. 64,800/-, 168 Sarees worth Rs.4,00,000/-, 3000 Pamphlets, 70 Mufflers, 60 Caps and Crackers and 370 Congress Party Books in last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the Static Surveillance Teams have seized Rs. 29,48,27,520/- cash, Gold 7 Kg 503 Grams worth Rs. 1,76,80,000/-, Silver worth Rs. 11,47,200/-, 4.5 litres of Liquor and vehicles and other items worth Rs. 1,68,56,872/-," electoral office said in a release.



Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.



Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, a huge amount of cash, liquor, drugs, gold and silver was seized by different agencies. Rs 31.55 crore cash, 1.15 lakh litre liquor worth Rs 4.58 crore, 30.52 kg drugs worth Rs 19.79 lakh, 14.492 kg gold worth Rs 3.59 crore and silver worth Rs 12.67 were seized.The flying squads and surveillance teams were formed to check Model Code of Conduct violations ahead of elections in the state.A release from the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Wednesday said the seized articles also included handbills of the Congress and the JD(S), vehicles, sarees, children garments, and crackers. It also revealed that there are 1156 Flying Squads and 1255 Static Surveillance teams have been activated in the state. "Rs. 8,12,55,860/-, 2 vehicles and other items like 218 Pieces of Children Pants and Shirts worth Rs. 64,800/-, 168 Sarees worth Rs.4,00,000/-, 3000 Pamphlets, 70 Mufflers, 60 Caps and Crackers and 370 Congress Party Books in last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the Static Surveillance Teams have seized Rs. 29,48,27,520/- cash, Gold 7 Kg 503 Grams worth Rs. 1,76,80,000/-, Silver worth Rs. 11,47,200/-, 4.5 litres of Liquor and vehicles and other items worth Rs. 1,68,56,872/-," electoral office said in a release.Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter