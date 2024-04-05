Over 1 Crore Litres Of Beer Worth Rs 98.52 Crore Seized In Karnataka

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Karnataka Excise department has seized liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore from Chamarajanagar constituency in Mysuru Rural district, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The Income Tax (I-T) department and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have also seized cash worth Rs 3.53 crore.

According to the EC, 1.22 crore litres of beer worth Rs 98.52 crore was seized from Chamarajanagar on Thursday.

The I-T department seized Rs 2.20 crore from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency, the EC said.

The SST seized Rs 35 lakh cash during checking in Gulbarga constituency in Kalaburagi district and Rs 45 lakh in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

