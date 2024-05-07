Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting: Priyank Kharge's Huge 'Voters Bribed On PhonePe' Charge

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting: "Digital transactions cannot be wiped away," Priyank Kharge said.

Karnataka's Congress minister Priyank Kharge has alleged that the BJP is bribing voters digitally --"taking digital payments to the next level" -- and declared that they would file a complaint with the Election Commission with all evidence. In an exclusive interview to NDTV in the evening, he said they have traced 250 transactions from one phone to possible voters.

"This is the first time we will be able to track digital footprints," Mr Kharge, who is also the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, told NDTV.

"Although the BJP will deny it and try to do whatever they want, no one makes 250 transactions at a time to one gram panchayat from one phone," he added.

The matter, he said, will be looked into. "Digital transactions cannot be wiped away from forensics so soon," he added.

Earlier today, Mr Kharge had posted a list of what he alleged were recepients of bribes, on X, formerly Twitter.

"@BJP4Karnataka are indeed taking PM @narendramodi's digital payment mission to the next level. BJP is bribing voters directly using PhonePe in Sedam and Chittapur constituencies. We are filing a complaint with more evidence of such transactions to the Election Commission," his post read.

. @BJP4Karnataka are indeed taking PM @narendramodi's digital payment mission to the next level.

BJP is bribing voters directly using PhonePe in Sedam and Chittapur constituencies.



We are filing a complaint with more evidence of such transactions to the Election Commission.… pic.twitter.com/DErP48Yhkp — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) May 7, 2024

There have been reports since last year that bribing of voters have gone online. For the authorities, it could be yet another challenge, given the high volume of online transactions taking place in the country in a day.