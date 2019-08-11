Rs 300-Crore Bungalow, Funds Seized In Probe Against Kamal Nath's Nephew

Ratul Puri is also being probed in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case

The Income Tax department has seized a Rs 300-crore Bungalow in Delhi under the anti-Benami law in its probe against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The tax department also attached Foreign Direct Investments worth $40 million.

In April, tax official conducted searches and had said they had found tax evasion worth 1,350 crore. It was on the basis of these raids that the tax department initiated proceeding under the Anti-Benami law.

The bungalow, located at 27A, APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi's posh Lutyens' zone, is in the name of a firm of the Moser Baer group, owned and promoted by Ratul Puri's father Deepak Puri.

Ratul Puri is also being probed in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case by the Enforcement Directorate on charges on money laundering.

