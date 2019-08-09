Non-Bailable Warrants Issued Against Ratul Puri Over AgustaWestland Case

Enforcement Directorate had told the court that Ratul Puri was non-cooperative and untraceable (File)

A Delhi court Friday issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued the non-bailable warrants against Ratul Puri as was sought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

ED had told the court that Ratul Puri was non-cooperative and untraceable.

In its application, the probe agency said Ratul Puri was directed to join the investigation on Tuesday. He however failed to appear before the agency.

The court had on Tuesday dismissed Ratul Puri's anticipatory bail plea in the case.

