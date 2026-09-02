'Rs 30 Lakh Payment' Audio Surfaces In Goa Project Extortion Probe

An alleged audio recording referring to a Rs 30 lakh payment has surfaced in the controversy surrounding The House of Abhinandan Lodha's (HoABL) 'One Goa' project in Karapur, Bicholim, even as the Mumbai Police investigate an alleged extortion case linked to the project.

Two people, Siddhesh Tari and Pritesh Salgaonkar, have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators are probing allegations that money was demanded to allow construction work on the project to continue. Financial transactions allegedly amounting to around Rs 41 lakh are also under scrutiny.

The authenticity and context of the audio recording have not been independently verified.

The controversy over the project had earlier led to protests by residents and activists in the Karapur-Sarvan area. The latest allegations have now brought the focus on the possibility of financial dealings linked to the protests and demands to halt the project work.

What Does The Alleged Audio Recording Say?

The alleged audio recording contains references to Siddhesh and a Rs 30 lakh payment. Phrases such as "You settled Siddhesh's 30" and "You gave Siddhesh 30 lakh" can reportedly be heard in the conversation.

The recording also appears to discuss a group of around 30-35 people, signatures and efforts to stop the project work.

At another point, a person allegedly speaks about financial difficulties and says that expenses, including those related to a car, have left him without money.

The recording also contains statements about not appearing on live streams or videos. One of the voices can allegedly be heard saying, "I didn't even go live anywhere," while another statement refers to carrying out activities peacefully and asking for more time.

Rs 30 Lakh Reference Under Probe

The authenticity and context of the alleged audio recording are yet to be independently established.

The Rs 30 lakh reference has raised questions about whether any financial transaction was linked to the protests or the demand to stop the project work.

Investigating agencies are expected to examine call records, WhatsApp conversations, digital evidence and financial transactions as part of the probe.

The alleged Rs 41 lakh in transactions cited in the case will also be relevant to determining the nature and purpose of the payments, if established.

The investigation will also seek to establish whether the discussions about signatures, protesters and stopping the project, as heard in the alleged recording, had any direct connection with the alleged financial dealings.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the claims made in the audio have not been independently verified.