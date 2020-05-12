Rs 20 Lakh Crore COVID Package To Help Poor, Farmers, Middle Class: Amit Shah

Amit Shah urged everyone to use more and more local products (File)

The Modi government takes decisions in the interest of the country, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, adding that the Rs 20 lakh crore package, announced by PM Modi during his 8 pm address to the nation, will help the poor, farmers and middle class.

In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag "AatmanirbharBharat" (self-reliant India), Mr Shah said the time has come for everyone to take a pledge to use more and more local products.

The home minister's remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the package in a televised address in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In every decision of the Modi government, the interest of the country and the countrymen has been at the centre. A special package of about Rs 20 lakh crores announced by the Modi government is reflective of this," Mr Shah said.

This includes the interests of the poor, farmers, middle class and business class of the country and "this will empower every section and make the country self-sufficient", he tweeted.

Amit Shah said the prime minister has noted that in this odd situation where everything is closed, locals have become companions and supported people. "So now the time has come that we pledge to use more and more local products and turn them global," he said.

Amit Shah said the way India has fought the novel coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of Modi, the country has given a new direction to the whole world.

In this challenging time, new India not only handled itself vigorously but also helped the whole world. This has changed the way the world views India today, he said.

The home minister said PM Modi has said that the 21st century should be the century of India and the time has come to convert this into reality.

"This is possible only with the resolve of 130 crore Indians. We have to take a pledge that now Aatmanirbhar Bharat will lead the world," he said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, now every Indian will have to take a pledge that he will make his best contribution to make India self-reliant without pause. The welfare of the whole world lies in India's self-reliance," he said.