Rs 20 Crore Cash, 31.9 Kg Gold Seized After Telangana Starts Model Code Of Conduct

The state goes to the polls on November 30.

Unaccounted cash to the tune of over Rs 20 crore and 31.9 kg gold was seized at various places in Telangana after the model code of conduct came into force on October 9.

A total of Rs 20.43 crore in cash, 31.979 kg gold, 350 kgs silver and 42.203 carat diamond, all worth Rs 14.65 crore besides liquor worth Rs 86.9 lakh, ganja valued at Rs 89 lakh, and other items/freebies worth Rs 22.51 lakh were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The state goes to the polls on November 30.

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till date (morning), the total cumulative seizures is valued at Rs 37 crore, it said.

The statement further said 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Force were deployed to Telangana and they will report by October 20.

Police and other enforcement agencies have intensified their statewide enforcement efforts against illicit money, drugs, liquor, freebies and other inducements and have been carrying out checking of vehicles among other measures.