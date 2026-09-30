Rs 2-Crore Home, Gold Lost: A Cyber Scam In Delhi That Wasn't Just Digital

A 75-year-old woman lost her Rs 2 crore home in Delhi along with jewellery and money - what was her life savings - in a cyber scam that wasn't just digital. The fraudsters, who posed as probe agency officers and claimed that the woman was linked to a money laundering case, went a step further and showed up at her house to loot her.

The woman, who was undergoing cancer treatment, received a call on her landline from an unknown number on April 6 - and the callers, who posed as CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers, claimed that her number was linked to another one that had been used in a money laundering case. What followed were harrowing 22 days filled with huge loss and emotional trauma for the elderly woman.

The incident came to light when the woman's daughter, Radhika Ralhan - who lived in the Netherlands - made a video call to her mother on April 27, and to her shock, saw her with an unknown man in a car. According to Radhika, her mother appeared to be terrified on the call as she informed her about the situation. Radhika then asked her to immediately visit the police station.

On April 29, Radhika arrived in Delhi.

According to Radhika, when the fraudsters told her about the 'money laundering case', she told them that she did not know the procedure for filing a police complaint and that she lived alone at home. The callers then allegedly said they would help her file a complaint online.

Subsequently, they made a video call on the woman's WhatsApp number. The callers were in a police uniform, and their faces were visible on camera in an attempt to convince the woman that she was speaking to real police or government officials, the complaint stated, adding that a mobile number was allegedly used to continuously monitor the woman.

The victim was forced to maintain a continuous video call.

The fraudsters then began to intimidate the woman by telling her they were going to the DCP. One person claimed to be a CBI officer and told the woman that she and her children would be arrested within the next 30 minutes. The woman was also threatened that her children would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and that she would not be granted bail. She was also told that the matter involved "national security" and so she should not inform this to anyone.

One of the fake inspectors also told the other fake CBI officer that the woman appeared innocent and that he would speak to her separately.

How the woman was duped

Initially, the fraudsters asked the woman how much money, gold, and property she owned.

On the instructions of the criminals, the woman went to the Bank of Maharashtra in Vasant Kunj and transferred Rs 3 lakh to the account specified by the callers. On April 7, the callers asked her to go to the Muthoot Fincorp and deposit 83.5 grams of gold - this included two bangles, a chain, a chain with a locket, and four studs. In exchange for the gold, the woman took out a gold loan of approximately Rs 4,95,250.

According to the complaint, the amount was also transferred to the account provided by the fraudsters.

By this time, the woman was extremely frightened and pleaded with the callers to leave her alone.

The criminals then told her that the rest of the work would be done at her home.

A cyber fraud that wasn't just digital

The callers told the woman that an authorised property dealer would contact her regarding property - her home that was worth over Rs 2 crores. She was allegedly told that the documents related to the sale of the property would be prepared and she would need to provide the documents as instructed.

On April 8, around 3 pm, the woman received a call on WhatsApp, with the caller identifying himself as Sushant Kumar.

He asked the woman for her address. He said he would visit her.

On April 13, Kumar arrived at the woman's home, took the original property documents and all their copies. It is alleged that no receipt was given for receiving the documents.

According to the complaint, on April 15, Kumar, along with two others who posed as buyer Anil Kapoor and witness Praveen Chadha, also arrived at the woman's home where she was made to sign an advance receipt-cum-agreement to sell the house. The victim was not given complete information about the document and was also made to sign several other documents.

The woman was repeatedly assured that the money, gold, and property documents being taken from her would be returned later.

On April 17, two checks were deposited into the woman's bank account. One check was for Rs 23 lakh and the other for Rs 10 lakh. Subsequently, Rs 21 lakh was withdrawn from the woman's account that same day. Another Rs 3 lakh was withdrawn the following day.

The complaint alleges that the amount was further transferred to an account named Savitri Bai Phule Educational Welfare Society.

Kumar was allegedly in contact with people who were threatening the woman with instructions under the pretext of digital arrest.

The woman received her last call on April 23.

Following this, the woman suspected she had been defrauded.

The woman then asked Kumar if he had received any calls or messages from the alleged officials. When he did not either, she asked him to accompany her to the police station.

On April 27, an e-FIR was registered in the case - which Kumar helped the woman file.

Two days later, the woman's daughter arrived in Delhi and visited Kumar's office, demanding the return of the original property documents. She alleged that Kumar demanded Rs 24 lakh in exchange for returning the documents.

When NDTV spoke with Kumar, he denied the allegations against him. According to him, a man called him and introduced himself as Nitin, the victim's son. He said that his mother was ill and needed to sell her property, and claimed that the elderly woman herself called him.

Kumar later learned that it was a fraud, he said.

Case reached the High Court

The victim's daughter approached the Delhi High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the matter.

The Delhi Police's status report, submitted to the High Court, said the role of Kumar was not found in the fraud case.

The Cambodia link

Investigation revealed that a gang operating from Cambodia is behind the fraud.