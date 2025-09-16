Rs 2 Crore Cash Seized In Pre-Dawn Raid On Telangana Government Employee

An estimated Rs 2 crore in cash was recovered from the home and properties linked to an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) in the Telangana Electricity Department during an early morning raid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday.

The accused, Ambedkar, who is currently posted at the Manikonda division, is under investigation for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The pre-dawn operation, which began around 5 am, involved 15 to 18 teams that fanned out across multiple locations in Hyderabad, including Madhapur and Gachibowli, as well as homes of his relatives.

The largest portion of the cash was reportedly discovered at a relative's house, raising suspicions of benami properties.

ACB officials also confirmed that a significant quantity of gold was seized and is being evaluated.

Sources within the ACB revealed that the raids were initiated based on a tip-off about the engineer's alleged corrupt practices.

Ambedkar has a history of facing corruption allegations, with sources claiming he was notorious for seeking bribes to grant electricity connections, particularly to large commercial establishments, malls, and theaters.

The officer was known for having a high pendency rate for applications and allegedly harassed both his staff and private customers.

It was also noted that he had been suspended about a year ago for misconduct and corruption, but was reinstated within a few weeks.

The ongoing investigation is focused on examining the sources of the seized cash and other assets.