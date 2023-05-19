Rs 2,000 Notes To Be Withdrawn: Check Where To Exchange, Deadline And More

The RBI said that Rs 2,000 note will continue to remain a legal tender, which means they will be accepted if offered in payment of a debt. The bank also announced time limit to take the note off circulation. It asked people to exchange them at banks by September 30.

The window to exchange Rs 2,000 notes will open on May 23, since the RBI wants to give banks time to make preparatory arrangements. The facility to exchange Rs 2,000 notes will also be available at 19 regional offices of RBI.

There is a cap on the amount of Rs 2,000 bank notes that can be exchanged. As per the RBI release, people can exchange up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time. They can also approach a Business Correspondent (BC), an extended arm of a bank branch who provides financial and banking services in unbanked and underbanked areas. The limit in this case is Rs 4,000 per day.

It is also not necessary for a person to be a customer of the bank to exchange soon-to-be-discontinued currency. A non-account holder can exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank branch.