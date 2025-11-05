Rs 10 Lakh Drone Promised Faster Care, Now Collects Dust At AIIMS Bhopal

When it was launched in February 2024, it was hailed as a technological revolution, a drone that could deliver life-saving medicines from AIIMS Bhopal to far-flung villages within minutes. But twenty months later, the Rs 10 lakh machine lies locked inside a room, a silent reminder of promises that never took off.

The project, introduced with much fanfare, had claimed that medicines would be delivered free of charge within 50 to 100 kilometres. In its inaugural flight, a drone took off from AIIMS Bhopal and delivered medicines to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gauharganj - around 39 kilometres away - in just 20 minutes. The drone even collected a patient's blood sample on its return journey, a demonstration that was supposed to mark the beginning of a new era in healthcare logistics.

What followed instead was silence. A year later, the drone that was meant to operate five days a week is now grounded with no operator, no schedule, and no explanation.

In 2024, an employee was assigned to handle the drone. After she suffered a leg injury in an accident and took a short leave, she returned to find the drone locked up and the project shelved.

Despite repeated claims that it was only a trial phase, no second round of tests has taken place, not even after 20 months.

AIIMS Bhopal's Medical Superintendent, Dr Vikas Gupta, admits the project has stalled, but insists it hasn't been abandoned. "Last year, we conducted a trial of the drone project. Madhya Pradesh desired that such a project be launched at AIIMS Bhopal. The trial was successful. In this, we delivered medicine to a hospital some distance away," Dr Gupta said.

He said the trial highlighted the potential of drones to reach inaccessible tribal regions across Madhya Pradesh "It would be better to expand the reach of remote areas where roads are bad and doctors can't reach. If there's an urgent need for medicine or to bring test samples from there, we're considering this. We're working on this project with the idea of increasing the distance," he added.

AIIMS, he said, has prepared an "Expression of Interest" document to approach advanced drone companies for the next phase. "We'll see who can help us and how much it costs. We'll also communicate this information to the government. This is a large project covering a long distance, so better and more efficient drones will be required. It will definitely take some time, but we're working," Dr. Gupta explained.

"During the trial, there was no budget. A company helped, they came forward and conducted the trial. However, if we do commercial work, the drone company has a certain value that must be considered. We had a 50 kilometres travel plan for the trial, and we're trying to increase it to 200 kilometres," he added.

For patients and their families, the promise of drone-based medicine delivery remains a distant dream. Long queues, travel expenses, and the struggle to access timely treatment continue as before.

Zahida Khan, a patient's family member, said, "It would be a great help to us; we would save time and money on travel. We have a patient with us, and it's difficult to transport them. In such a situation, this facility would really help. We've been here for two days. If we can get the medicine there, it will make things easier."

Adarsh Tiwari, another patient's relative, echoed the frustration. He said, "If we get this facility, it will save a lot of time. We spend two to three hours here, bringing the patient along, and face difficulties. If we get the medicines available here in Sagar, it will save time. We are poor and have to find a way to get here. After arriving, we have to wander around asking people where to go. It's a problem."

For Vivek Chaudhary, the experience is no different, "This will help us. We left at 5:00 am, came by train, and have been sitting since morning. The doctor will see us tomorrow and we will have to wait. Getting tests done outside costs more. If we can get the medicines right where we live, it will be convenient."

Once showcased as a national model for technology-driven healthcare delivery, the AIIMS Bhopal drone now lies grounded literally. What began as a "revolutionary pilot project" has turned into yet another example of good ideas lost to bureaucratic inertia.

For the thousands of patients in Madhya Pradesh's hinterlands, it's not the drone that failed it's the system that never let it fly.