Rs 1.17 Crore Compensation For Family Of Soldier Run Over By Bus In Delhi

A Delhi traffic cop had testified in the case. (Representational)

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 1.17 crore compensation to the family of an army man who was run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in 2016.

The bus had jumped a red light and crossed on to the wrong lane before hitting the man. He was crossing the road while signal for pedestrians was green.

The victim was a rifleman with the Indian Army and was posted at Integrated Headquarter of Ministry of Defence in Delhi.

"It stands proved that the accident was caused due to rash and negligent act of the driver of DTC bus. This issue is accordingly decided in favour of the petitioners and against the respondents," the court said.

On December 10, 2016, 34-year-old Ram Yadav was crossing the road near Delhi's Udhyog Bhawan bus stand when he was hit by a green DTC bus.

A Delhi traffic cop, an eye-witness in the case, stated on record that the bus driver overtook other vehicles, jumped the red light and also drove into a wrong lane before hitting the man.

