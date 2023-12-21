Watch: Railway Cop Saves Woman Who Fell While Trying To Board Moving Train

Many users made suggestions to the Indian Railways to install automatic doors to avoid such incidents.

Indian Railways always advises against boarding or deboarding from a moving train, but some people do not pay heed and as a result, suffer the consequences. However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at their rescue.

Recently, timely intervention by an alert constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell while boarding a moving train. In a video of the incident, a couple is seen rushing to board an express train as it is leaving the station. However, the woman suddenly slips and falls just when she tries to board the train. A female RPF cop became her saviour, pulling her to safety and preventing her from falling into the gap between the platform and the train.

A CCTV video of the incident was posted by the Western Railway on X on Wednesday and has gone viral. In its tweet, the ministry also praised the RPF staffer, with the hashtag #WednesdayWarrior.

''Fearless Female RPF Officer Springs into Action. Her timely rescue not only saved a life but also carries a vital message: ''Do not board or alight from a moving train,'' the video was captioned.

While many internet users appreciated the bravery of the RPF officer, other users made suggestions to the Indian Railways to install automatic doors to avoid such incidents.

One user wrote, ''Congratulations and Salute to Female RPF OFficer for quickly action and save life of lady, Present of mind save life ,Put photo at Station of such incident and one copy at victim family to remember long life.''

Another said, ''Auto-closing doors in trains is the only solution, as we are not a disciplined people.'' A third added, ''Salute to Sharply Active & alert lady officer. She followed them from behind start to end expecting such event. BRAVO.''

A fourth added, ''She did a great job but equal credit to the man in train who pushed her legs outside and saved her from getting any threatening injuries.''

This is not the first time that an alert railway cop saved the life of a passenger. In October, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel's alertness and swift action saved the life of a passenger at Howrah railway station in West Bengal. In a rush to catch the moving train, a man rushed towards it and tried to enter through the guard's cabin. However, he lost his balance, fell down, and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform. The RPF officer rushed towards him and pulled him to safety