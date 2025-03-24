Woman Jumps Out Of Moving Train To Escape Alleged Rape Attempt, Injured

A 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping out of a moving train to escape a man who allegedly attempted to rape her in the coach, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday.

The woman, who is undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, stated to the police on Sunday that the incident occurred on the evening of March 22.

She was travelling alone in the ladies' coach of an MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train from Secunderabad railway station to Medchal when the attack took place.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to the woman's family on Monday and assured them that he would ensure the culprit is brought to justice.

He also informed them that she would be shifted to a private super-specialty hospital as per their request, according to a release from his office.

The Union Minister directed Telangana BJP's Mahila Morcha president, Shilpa Reddy, to visit the woman and facilitate her transfer from the government hospital to a private facility.

A BJP statement confirmed that Shilpa Reddy admitted the victim to the emergency block of the private hospital.

According to the police, the woman recounted that after two female passengers who were travelling in the same coach alighted at Alwal railway station, an unidentified man, approximately 25 years old, approached her and demanded sexual favours.

When she refused, he attempted to force himself on her. Out of fear, she jumped from the moving train, sustaining injuries to her head, chin, right hand, and waist. Passersby later helped her reach Gandhi Hospital, a GRP official said.

Four teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and investigators are examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence, GRP Secunderabad Superintendent of Police G Chandana Deepti told the media.

The woman's condition is stable, and she remains under observation, the SP added.

"The woman, fearing sexual assault, jumped out of the train," police said, citing her statement.

She has expressed confidence in identifying the attacker if she sees him again and has asked to be informed once he is caught, police added.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for using criminal force and demanding sexual favours.

The woman, working with a popular online food delivery platform, said that she had travelled from Medchal to Secunderabad on March 22 to get her mobile phone repaired.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, in a post on 'X,' requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to direct the railway police to ensure a speedy investigation.

"The Telangana police and the Women & Child Welfare Ministry of Telangana should assist her in every possible way," he said.

BRS MLA and former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with other party leaders, visited the woman at Gandhi Hospital.

Raising concerns about women's safety in the state, Sabitha Indra Reddy urged the government to extend all necessary support to the affected woman.

