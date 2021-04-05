Row Over Yogi Adityanath's Alleged Abuse, Aide Retweets 'Fact-Check'

ANI has tweeted a fresh five-minute bite of Yogi Adityanath.

A media advisor to Yogi Adityanath has retweeted a 'fact-check' that claims a viral video of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister allegedly using a swear word against a news agency cameraperson was edited and fake audio was inserted into its last few seconds.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was among those who took a swipe at the UP Chief Minister on Twitter. He tweeted a verse in Hindi, loosely translated as: "Please hear the sweet words from 'manyavar' to journalists. But use headphones and away from children." But he did not share the video.

पत्रकारों को दिये 'मान्यवर' के प्रवचन सुनिए मधुर

पर हेडफ़ोन लगा के सुनिए व 'बच्चों से रखिए दूर!' — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 5, 2021

The video, shared by other Twitter users, cuts off abruptly after Yogi Adityanath appears to use an expletive at a cameraperson of news agency ANI. The Chief Minister was speaking right after taking the first shot of Covid vaccine this morning.

As the video was viewed by more and more online, the Chief Minister's media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi retweeted a 'fact check' report by a website called "Breaking Tube" that claimed the last three seconds of the clip, when the Chief Minister appears to blurt out the abuse, was doctored.

There are no details on the fact-check in the report, which says the Chief Minister has ordered action against those who have circulated a "fake" video of him.

ANI has tweeted a fresh five-minute bite of Yogi Adityanath and said in the tweet - "Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted".

Video byte of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Covid vaccination



(Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted) pic.twitter.com/td9qQHSnrX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

The video first emerged in a tweet by retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh. "This is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's real face...Listen to the language of a saint," the tweet in Hindi read.