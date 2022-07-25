'Tamil Nadu Would Have Become Bihar If...': Row Over State Speaker Remark

Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu's remark came about a month ago in Tiruchirappalli. (File)

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker and DMK leader M Appavu's month-old statement attributing the development of the state to Christians and that Tamil Nadu would have been Bihar if Catholic Christians were not there has sparked a controversy.

Last month on June 28, Mr Appavu and DMK LMA Inigo Irudayaraj participated in the centenary celebrations of St Paul seminary in Tiruchirappalli.

Speaking at the event, Mr Appavu had said, "If Christian Fathers and Sisters were not there, Tamil Nadu would have been like Bihar. Catholic Fathers and Sisters only helped me to grow to this position today. Tamil Nadu Government is your government. You created this government. Your prayers and fasting formed this government. Catholic Christians and Christian fathers are the main reason for social justice and Dravidian model government."

"You (Catholic Christians) do not need to depend on anyone. You list out your all problems and give it directly to Chief Minister. He will not deny anything and will sort out everything. Because Chief Minister knows you are the reason for this government. It is your government and your chief minister. I am with you in this. If Christians are removed from Tamil Nadu, there will be no development. Catholic Christians are the main reason for Tamil Nadu's development. Today's Tamil Nadu is built on you," he had stated.

Now the month-old speech of Mr Appavu's has gone viral on social media. The BJP attacked the DMK and condemned the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker over the issue.

Tamil Nadu BJP state vice president and spokesperson Narayanan took to social media and slammed Mr Appavu for his speech.

"Is this DMK's Secularism? They have lost their claim to call themselves a secular party. Now this proves that DMK is an anti-Hindu party," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Appavu criticised BJP for allegedly politicising the issue.

"If BJP is publicising my speech then that is a good thing. I will not say I did not say that. Yes, I said that. But only trimmed versions are being spread on social media. Whatever I spoke is just history, there should be no politics on that," Mr Appavu told ANI.

