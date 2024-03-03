'Rotten Society': Actor After Spanish Woman Gang-Raped In Jharkhand

Richa Chadha said the "Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women"

Actor Richa Chadha on Saturday strongly reacted to the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish woman in Jharkhand and said it is a "shame on our rotten society".

A Spanish tourist on a bike tour with her husband was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday.

"Shameful! Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society," Ms Chadha wrote about the incident in an Instagram post.

The incident occurred late Friday night in the Hansdiha area of Dumka when the couple stopped at a deserted place to spend the night at a makeshift tent.

They reportedly reached Jharkhand from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler and were en route to Nepal via Bihar. They were also reportedly beaten by the men who allegedly raped the woman.

Three people have been arrested in the case and police have launched a manhunt to catch the remaining accused, a senior official told the news agency PTI.

A special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the incident, the official said.

"7 Men Raped Me"

The Spanish woman spoke about the horrific incident in an Instagram video message and said that seven men had raped her.

"Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me," the woman, with bruises all over her face, said in the message.

"They have beaten us and robbed us. Although not many things because what they wanted was to rape me," she added.

Dumka Civil Surgeon Baccha Prasad Singh told PTI that the woman, aged around 28, and her 64-year-old husband were undergoing treatment at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka where they reached on motorcycles from Saraiyahat Community Health Centre, covering a distance of about 60 km with police escort.

"Both are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The man has sustained minor injuries. The medical examination of the victim will be done by a medical board comprising three gynaecologists, a radiologist, an orthopaedic and a dentist, headed by superintendent of the medical college, Dr Anupuran Purti," the civil surgeon was quoted as saying by PTI.