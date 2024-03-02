Spanish Woman On Bike Tour With Husband Gang-Raped In Jharkhand: Police

The police said that three people have been arrested in the case

A Spanish tourist on a bike tour with her husband was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night in the Hansdiha area of Dumka when the couple stopped at a deserted place to spend the night at a makeshift tent.

Three people have been arrested in the case, the police said.

"The incident of gangrape occurred on Friday night," Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar told the news agency PTI.

The tourist couple was going towards Bihar's Bhagalpur via Dumka and had stopped near the Hansdiha market to spend the night in the tent.

They reportedly reached Dumka from Bangladesh on the two-wheeler and were en route to Nepal via Bihar.

They were also beaten by the men who allegedly raped the woman.

The victim is currently undergoing medical tests at the Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital in Dumka and further investigation is underway, the police said.