16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Jharkhand, 4 Arrested: Police

Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Ramgarh area of Palamu district, a police officer said.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday morning when the 16-year-old girl went to answer nature's call, he said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Medininagar) Manibhusan Prasad said the four accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Search is underway to arrest two other accused, who are on the run, he added.

