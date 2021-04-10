'End Events By 11 pm': Assam Issues Covid Protocols For Rongali Bihu

Assam: All programme and events have to end by 11 pm, according to the new SOP. (Representational)

The Assam government has issued new guidelines to celebrate the festival of Rongali Bihu and other festivals because of the rising cases of COVID-19.

The state recorded 245 cases in the last 24 hours, a steep rise from its average of 13 daily cases in the beginning of this year.

A notification has been issued by the Assam Health Department, mentioning the fresh guidelines to be followed on a "need-based manner", keeping in mind the "3Ts - testing, tracing and tracking" in order to ensure safe celebration of Rongali Bihu and other festivals.

The guidelines also call for ramping up vaccination drives across Assam.

Event organisers must get permission from the administration of their districts for organising any event which will have public gathering. They should also mention the number of people likely to gather and the maximum capacity of the venue of the event.

All programme and events have to end by 11 pm, according to the new SOP.

The government also wants the organisers and volunteers at functions to be tested for COVID-19 three days before and after the event.

The venue of any event should be spacious and kept open from all sides, with social distancing of people. The guidelines also mandate that participants be screened for fever before entering the venue.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the health department is going to tests one lakh people within a week; also, contact tracing and targeted testing would be done.

Assam has reported over 2.19 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, of which 2,610 are still active. 1,115 people have died in the state due to the infection.

