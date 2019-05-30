Rohtang Pass To Open For Tourists From June 1

Rohtang Pass, on the Manali-Leh highway, receives heavy snowfall and is shut during winter.

Rohtang Pass, the 13,050 feet gateway to Lahaul and Spiti Valley, is set to open for tourists from June 1 onwards, according to district authorities.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus said, "Tourists can now go to Rohtang pass from June 1. The road to the pass was opened on May 19 but it will open for tourists from June 1. After National Green Tribunal order, permits to 1,300 vehicles are being issued for each day. The pass will remain closed every Tuesday for maintenance purpose."

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) had earlier re-opened the Rohtang Pass on May 20 for the movement of small vehicles, providing relief to residents of the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti.

Rohtang Pass, on the Manali-Leh highway, receives heavy snowfall and is shut during winter, cutting off the residents of Lahaul Spiti from the rest of the state for several months.

A large number of Lahaul residents, living in the Kullu-Manali area use the Rohtang Pass to commute between Kullu and Lahaul valley.