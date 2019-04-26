Rohit Shekhar's Wife Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In His Murder Case

Rohit Shekhar was smothered to death allegedly by his wife Apoorva

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva Shukla Tiwari, arrested in connection with his murder, was sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat sent Apoorva to jail after the police informed the court that her custodial interrogation was not required.

She was arrested on April 26 on charges of her husband's murder, citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive.

Rohit Shekhar, the son of the late veteran politician N D Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15 and 16, an autopsy report said.

Apoorva, a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, was being questioned in connection with the killing since last Sunday.

