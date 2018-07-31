'Is Insaniyat Only For Rohingya In Bangladesh?' Trinamool, Centre Spar

Rajnath Singh said he issued an advisory to states to monitor those who already infiltrated India

The centre on Tuesday said that the army has been deployed to stop Rohingya Muslims' infiltration into the country and has also directed the states not to let them spread.

"The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Assam Rifles are deployed to stop further infiltration of the Rohingyas," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

He also said he has issued an advisory to states to monitor those who have already infiltrated into the country. "They have been asked to keep them in one place and not let them spread. States also have the right to deport them," Rajnath Singh said.

Trinamool Congress member Sugata Bose raised the issue saying the Ministry of External Affairs is carrying out "Operation Insaniyat" (Operation Humanity) in Bangladesh while on the other hand it started the process of deportation of Rohingyas from the country.

"External Affairs Ministry is conducting operation insaniyat (humanity) for Rohingyas in Bangladesh. There are about 40,000 Rohingyas in India," Mr Bose said.

"Will we show insaniyat for only those who are in Bangladesh?" Mr Bose asked.

The Trinamool member also questioned whether the country was prepared to abide by all international law. He said it was the Indian tradition to give refuge to people.

Responding to Mr Bose's remarks, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "This is an unfortunate statement by him. India is probably the only country which has adopted such a soft approach to refugees."

He said that despite being not in the UN treaty to receive refugees, India has given shelter to millions. "Still, thousands of refugees are staying in India. India has been very soft towards immigrants but that doesn't mean that there will be no system to regularise it. Our priority is taking care of our citizens first," Mr Rijiju said.

"Our government created refugee camps in Rakhine province. But instead of lauding the works of the government you are defaming the country," he said. It even offered help to Myanmar to assist in their resettlement.

"Rohingya population is highest in Jammu and Kashmir but they cannot be allowed to become a burden," the minister added.

Bharatiya Janata Party member Jugal Kishore Sharma alleged that in February the Sunjuwan army camp attackers came via Rohingya Muslims' houses in Jammu and Kashmir.